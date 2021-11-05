Processing Time

Our fulfillment team is dedicated to making sure that you get your BreakingT products as quickly as possible. Right now, in Fall 2021, most orders are delivered between 7-21 days, from final click to doorstep.

Q4 2021: Trailing 30 Day Average Time-To-Deliver (TTD) 18.9 Days

Frequently, orders leave our warehouse between 3-5 days after purchase. Other times, it can take longer. Supply chain issues are impacting industries across the globe, and our fun sports apparel business is not immune.

This is life in 2021.

If you have any questions about the status of your order, we're here to help: just please drop us a line at contact@breakingt.com and we'll circle back with you within 24 hours.

Shipping and Order Tracking

Most of our orders ship from our warehouse in VA via U.S. Postal Service.

You will receive an email confirmation as soon as your order is processed, and another email confirmation when your order is sent to processing.

The U.S. Postal Service provides a tracking number so you can keep an eye on your order’s delivery progress. When we print your shipping label, you will receive an email with the tracking number and you can track your package here: https://tools.usps.com/go/TrackConfirm. Please note tracking will update when the package is en route. For most international orders, U.S. Postal Service does not track beyond the US border.

For orders lost or stolen in transit, please contact us to arrange redelivery.

If you ever have any questions on the status of your order, please use our contact form and provide your order number.

Free Returns and Exchanges

We want our customers to love our shirts, and their buying experience with us – to put it simply, if you're not happy, we're not happy! For that reason, we offer free returns and exchanges on all orders.

If your shirt isn't the right fit, or you aren’t fully satisfied with your purchase, we’ll replace your order or give you your money back at no extra cost to you. To request a prepaid shipping label start the exchange/return process, please use our contact form to get in touch with us. Items must be returned within one year of purchase, in original condition, to qualify for an exchange or refund. Please allow 3-5 days for processing on all returns and in stock exchanges. In the event a requested item is unavailable, we will notify you first thing. Refunds typically appear on your statement 1-2 business days after the refund is initiated. Please note that returns or exchanges must be initiated within one year of purchase in order to qualify.

International Orders and Customs

Usually our packages sail through customs, but sometimes they can get hung up at the border. Unfortunately, we do not have control over how long a package stays in customs, but typically we see orders released within a week for delivery. Reasons for this delay vary, but often further inspection of the package is required and/or an import fee needs to be assessed.

Please be aware that orders shipped outside of the United States may be subject to additional import taxes, which are imposed once a shipment reaches the recipient's country in order to release the package. Because charges for customs clearance differ greatly from country to country (we’ve seen them as low as $4 CAD and as high as £15 GBP), we unfortunately are not able to predict what those costs will be. These fees are separate from (and not dependent on) the U.S. Postal Service shipping fees paid to BreakingT to mail your order. Customers are responsible for paying any additional customs charges levied by the destination country. Customs policies vary widely from country to country: We recommend that you contact your local customs office for more information before placing your order.

Canadian Customers: For a more accurate estimate of duty rates and taxes on goods being imported into Canada from the United States, please visit https://www.crossbordershopping.ca/calculators/canadian-duty-calculator.

UK Customers: For more information on tax and customs for goods sent from abroad and to calculate estimated import taxes for your order, check out https://www.gov.uk/goods-sent-from-abroad.

Australian Customers: For more information on fees levied and requirements for parcel delivery, check out https://www.border.gov.au/Trav/Impo/Buyi.

Still have a question? No problem! Drop us a line anytime at contact@breakingt.com. We have a customer service team dedicated to answering your emails, and we’ll be sure to get back to you within 24 hours.